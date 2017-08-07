Halimah is first woman to run for president
Singapore

Dr Jane Goodall speaking at an event to mark the 10th anniversary of the environmental group she founded, the Jane Goodall Institute (Singapore).
Jane Goodall promotes nature conservation here

&#039;Mahathir should be investigated too&#039;
Senior Umno leaders ask for probe into Mahathir's finances

Windflower Florist’s dried flower bouquets in a Kalms vending machine at the basement of Raffles City Shopping Centre.
Vending is trending and buyers are spending

Impromptu NDP song goes viral
Keeping cool is key
Confessions of a Deliveroo rider

Yoyo Chen trying out The Fragment Room.
TVB artists try out latest health fads in Singapore

    Barca &#039;blackmailed&#039; Neymar to stay
    Neymar's dad says Barca board pushed son away

    Big hole in  Blues&#039; title plan
    Neil Humphreys: Big hole in  Blues' title plan

    Young quartet out to do Singapore proud at SEA Games

    Passing the baton
    Kang ready to guide young relay teammates

    Ridhwan hopes to be richer in experience in Las Vegas
    Ridhwan in Vegas: Learning from the best to be the best

    Bolt out of the blue
    Creepy toys not just child&#039;s play on film
    Annabelle: Creation set to make a killing at the box office

    Despacito No. 1 video on YouTube New Karate Kid sequel series
    Despacito No. 1 video on YouTube

    &#039;A new lease of life&#039; with early treatment
    Early treatment for rheumatoid arthritis

    Varicose veins may not be dangerous, but can be annoying.
    Habits that cause varicose veins

    Avocados can make tasty snacks.
    Snack breaks can also be healthy

    Bolt beaten in final solo sprint
    PM opens Our Tampines Hub
    PM opens Our Tampines Hub

    Heritage marker at Singapore&#039;s first NS camp
    Heritage marker at Singapore’s first NS camp

    Parliament has &#039;checks and balances&#039;
    Interaction key to racial harmony: Halimah

    Baking can be good for their mood
    Therapy sessions improve quality of life

    Nursing student wants to help lighten family&#039;s burden
    She hopes to excel in nursing to help her family

    China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
    China urges dialogue on N. Korea crisis

    Chinese Internet users are facing tightened restrictions.
    China's web users fear enhanced 'Great Firewall'

    Big fish proving to be a big draw at Penang temple
    Big fishes proving to be a big draw at Penang temple

    &#039;Noisy&#039; couple attacked in bar in Selangor
    'Noisy' couple attacked in bar in Selangor