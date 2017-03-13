Win an Acer Swift 3

Tech

Mar 13, 2017 10:17 am

The Acer Swift 3 is an ultrabook that's wrapped in style.

Ultra-thin with an all-aluminium chassis, it has the looks to match its productivity on the go.

TNP tech got its hand on one of these devices to try it out.

It has fast hardware and can perform a wide range of tasks smoothly.

The screen can also be opened out to 180 deg , has a wide track pad and a backlit keyboard.

The all metal chassis des not show smudges or scratches so easily, making it a great machine to have on the go.

Now you can get your hands on one too.

We have one Swift 3 to give away courtesy of Acer.

To win, simply watch our video and answer the question below. Contest closes 19 March, 11.59pm.

How thin is the ultraportable Acer Swift 3?
