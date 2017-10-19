Sharifah Munirah

From left — Ong Siew Yong (Division E), Eric Tan (Div B), Samir Bedi (Div A), Danny Ong (Div C) and Gan Siat Yean (Div D) will be defending Singapore’s team title at next month’s World Amateur Golf Championships in Kuala Lumpur.
Golf

New-look team to defend Singapore's WAGC title