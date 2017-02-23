Win #BuySingLit $50 book vouchers

#BuySingLit is on.

From Friday Feb 24 to Sunday Feb 25 there are three days packed with more than 40 activities in all four official languages to promote Singapore literature, aka SingLit.

Celebrating stories from Singapore and advocating ‘Buy Local, Read Our World’, homegrown book publishers, retailers and literary non-profits have come together to encourage more people to discover and embrace Singapore’s literature.

You can take part too by entering our contest and winning book vouchers that can be spent in participating bookstores.

We have four $50 vouchers to be won.

Simply watch our quick quiz featuring local poet Marc Nair and answer the very simple question below.

Contest closes on Tuesday (Feb 28) at 11.59pm.