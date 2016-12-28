5 things about Chinese starlet Jing Tian

Chinese director Zhang Yimou has turned then-starlets Gong Li and Zhang Ziyi into household names.

Jing Tian is the latest addition to his list of female leads.

Who she is

Jing Tian, a Xi'an native, graduated from the prestigious Beijing Dance Academy and Beijing Film Academy, which counts Zhang Ziyi and Zhang Yimou as their alumni respectively.

Who she plays

Jing, 28, stars in The Great Wall as Lin Mei, the fearless leader of the all-female Crane Corps, the Wall's gravity-defying aerial warriors. She later rises to command the entire military faction, The Nameless Order, against the creature attacks.

What she did

The former TV actress made her big screen debut in My Belle Beauty (2010), followed by a role opposite Donnie Yen in Special ID (2013). That same year, she played Jackie Chan's daughter in Police Story: Lockdown. She also had a part in Chow Yun Fat's The Man From Macau (2014).

What is next for her

Following The Great Wall, she can be seen opposite Tom Hiddleston and Brie Larson in Kong: Skull Island, which opens here on March 9. She is currently filming Pacific Rim: Uprising, which also stars Scott Eastwood and John Boyega.

- JOANNE SOH