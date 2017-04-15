Activities at Star Wars Day festival

As part of the Star Wars Day celebrations on May 4, a three-day festival - Star Wars Day: May The 4th Be With You - will take place at the Supertree Grove at Gardens by the Bay, which will be transformed into a Star Wars-themed galaxy from May 4 to 6.

Highlights include photo opportunities with characters like Chewbacca and Kylo Ren, appearances by costume fan clubs (501st Legion and Rebel Legion), SaberTrees light-up - where the Supertrees will glow like lightsabers - and a 15-minute multi-sensory music and light composition set against the Star Wars soundtrack.

The festival will culminate with the inaugural Star Wars Run. - CHARMAINE SOH