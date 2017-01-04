Actress Charlie Young to welcome Rooster baby

(From left) Actress Charlie Young, actress Lee Sinje and singer Gigi Leung with her daughter.

It will be a Year of the Rooster baby for Hong Kong actress Charlie Young.

Young, 42, is five months' pregnant and awaiting birth in Singapore, her manager confirmed to reporters on Monday.

The gender of the baby, her first child with Singaporean Khoo Shao Tze, was not revealed.

The news came after Young was pictured on her Weibo page covering her tummy with a cushion.

FRIENDS

Singer Gigi Leung - holding her daughter Sofia - and actress Lee Sinje were also in the photo.

The two friends had travelled to Singapore to usher in the New Year with Young.

Taiwan-born Young, star of 1994's The Lovers, married Khoo in a celebrity-filled wedding here in November 2013 after a courtship of 20 years.

"Charlie is well. She is a happy mother-to-be," Leung was quoted as saying by newspaper Apple Daily.