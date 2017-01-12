After 15 years, Diesel returns to xXx

Vin Diesel marked his return to the xXx franchise at the European premiere of xXx: Return Of Xander Cage in London on Tuesday night.

Diesel, also known for the Fast & Furious series, first appeared as crime-fighting government agent Xander Cage in 2002's xXx.

He skipped the sequel xXx2: The Next Level, which was led by Ice Cube and Willem Dafoe, but has now made a comeback in the third instalment of the series.