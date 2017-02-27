Ah Boys To Men stars slip up at Monkey Bar obstacle

(From left) Charlie Goh and Maxi Lim just want to finish the obstacle course.

It is the first time Ah Boys To Men actors Maxi Lim and Charlie Goh are taking part in the Men's Health Urbanathlon, and they were in full competition mode against each other at the trial hosted by the magazine last Monday.

But both stars of the popular Jack Neo film franchise stumbled at the Monkey Bar obstacle.

Goh, 29, told TNP: "I've always had problems with this obstacle even when I was in the army and it is because of my sweaty palms.

"I find it hard to get a (good) grip of the bar, especially when you have to swing to get across."

Lim, who is from JM Artiste Network and is represented by Fly Entertainment, said: "I guess my hands are too small for the thick bar."

They admitted that they could work a bit more on their upper body strength and stamina, but argued that since this is their first competition, being able to complete the obstacle course would be good enough.

"But (I) must beat Charlie," Lim, 30, said.

It has been 10 years since Goh has done an obstacle course.

The Fly Entertainment artiste said: "The last time I tried it was when I was in the army and decently fit, doing the standard obstacle course, so naturally I was a bit apprehensive about it.

ONE FM's Shaun Tupaz. TNP PHOTO: ELAINE LEE

"Also, it was going to be filmed (for a TNP video) and I was worried I would make a fool of myself."

MUAY THAI

The duo have been preparing for Urbanathlon with various exercises.

Lim, who is also preparing for an amateur muay thai fight, said: "I've been keeping to a ketogenic diet (a high-fat, adequate-protein, low-carbohydrate diet) and training almost daily."

Goh goes to Genesis gym three times a week now, and he does four sets each of eight different exercises, determined by his trainer.

"It is a good mix of both legs and upper body, mostly compound exercises," he said.

"I am also adhering to a diet plan of 1,700 calories and 120g of protein a day."

And what is the Ah Boys' personal fitness motto?

Said Goh: "Exercise is the only thing you can claim all the credit for yourself.

"This is what our Naval Diving Unit trainer told us when we were training for (the 2015 film) Ah Boys To Men 3: Frogmen. And ever since then, it has been etched in my head."

Lim added: "Although training is important, sufficient rest is more important. People tend to neglect that."

