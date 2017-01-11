Alien movie for the thinking man

This is not your run-of-the-mill alien invasion flick, so do not expect any loud and explosive "here to save the day" scenes.

Based on Story Of Your Life, a short story by Ted Chiang, Arrival makes you think - and think deeply.

Despite the large, global scale, Arrival is a very personal film - and that is what director Villeneuve is superb at.

Like Sicario (2015), Enemy (2013) and Prisoners (2013), Arrival is an intimate and contemplative tale of one woman's journey of discovery while battling her own demons.

Of course, there is a bigger arc at play, which includes natural reactions such as panic and fear and the inevitable display of weaponry.

But the film also wants you to consider the importance of communication, and how we react to strange and alien situations when our comfort zone is invaded.

Renner puts up a good show, but this is an Amy Adams vehicle. There is no doubt that Adams is one of the most talented actresses in Hollywood. She is totally deserving of all the accolades, and I really do hope she finds favour with Oscar.

She carries this film so brilliantly - her linguist is tender yet tenacious; frighted yet fascinated.

She draws you into this gripping film gently, and when the big reveal comes at the finale, you cannot help but applaud what Villeneuve has achieved.

In true Villeneuve style, the reveal is slow, beautiful and thought-provoking.

Rating: 4.5/5

STARRING: Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner, Forest Whitaker, Michael Stuhlbarg

DIRECTOR: Denis Villeneuve

THE SKINNY: When 12 unidentified saucer-like vessels suddenly appear above different parts of the world, the US military turns to expert linguist Louise Banks (Adams) to help decipher the mystery. Joining her in the investigation is theoretical physicist Ian Donnelly (Renner).

Rating: PG13