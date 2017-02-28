Movies

And the Academy Award goes to...

Feb 28, 2017 06:00 am

Best Picture

Moonlight

Best Director

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Best Actor

Casey Affleck, Manchester By The Sea

Best Actress

Emma Stone, La La Land

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Best Supporting Actress

Viola Davis, Fences

Best Original Screenplay

Manchester By The Sea

Best Adapted Screenplay

Moonlight

Best Animated Film

Zootopia

Best Foreign Language Film

The Salesman, Iran

Best Music (Original Score)

La La Land

Best Original Song

City Of Stars, La La Land

