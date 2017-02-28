And the Academy Award goes to...
Best Picture
Moonlight
Best Director
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Best Actor
Casey Affleck, Manchester By The Sea
Best Actress
Emma Stone, La La Land
Best Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Best Supporting Actress
Viola Davis, Fences
Best Original Screenplay
Manchester By The Sea
Best Adapted Screenplay
Moonlight
Best Animated Film
Zootopia
Best Foreign Language Film
The Salesman, Iran
Best Music (Original Score)
La La Land
Best Original Song
City Of Stars, La La Land