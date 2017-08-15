Annabelle conjures up $48m in first week's takings

Annabelle: Creation stars Stephanie Sigman, who plays a nun looking after a group of female orphans.

"Scary as hell" horror flick Annabelle: Creation pulled in US$35 million (S$47.6 million) to take the top spot at the North American box office in its first week out, more than paying off the US$15 million Warner Bros. spent on it, analysts said.

The fourth instalment in the popular Conjuring franchise is about a dollmaker (Anthony LaPaglia), whose creation terrorises a group of orphan girls.

On the home front, action film Wolf Warrior II has grossed over $1 million islandwide since its July 28 theatrical release.