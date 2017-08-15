Annabelle conjures up $48m in first week's takings
"Scary as hell" horror flick Annabelle: Creation pulled in US$35 million (S$47.6 million) to take the top spot at the North American box office in its first week out, more than paying off the US$15 million Warner Bros. spent on it, analysts said.
The fourth instalment in the popular Conjuring franchise is about a dollmaker (Anthony LaPaglia), whose creation terrorises a group of orphan girls.
On the home front, action film Wolf Warrior II has grossed over $1 million islandwide since its July 28 theatrical release.
It has also surpassed last year's comedy The Mermaid to become China's all-time highest-grossing film, raking in 4.5 billion yuan (S$919.4 million). - AFP