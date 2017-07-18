Apes film wins box office war

War For The Planet Of The Apes won the weekend's war for box office supremacy in North America, riding on strong reviews and natural-looking apes to take in US$56.5 million (S$77 million).

The sequel to Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes managed to outdo Spider-Man: Homecoming, which fell by more than half from its opening three-day weekend to pull in US$45.2 million, website Exhibitor Relations reported.

War, directed by Matt Reeves, tells the story of how intelligent primate Caesar (Andy Serkis) and other apes battle forces led by a human dictator (Woody Harrelson).

The film scored a glowing 95 per cent on the Rotten Tomatoes site.