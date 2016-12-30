Ariana Grande hits back at sexist haters

US pop star Ariana Grande took to Twitter to defend herself after people criticised her for revealing she felt harassed by a fan.

The 23-year-old hit back at haters for suggesting that how she dresses and dances leaves her open to sexual comments.

Grande shared that she and her beau Mac Miller were picking up food when they had a run-in with one of Miller's fans, who told him: "Ariana is sexy as hell, man. I see you, I see you hitting that," while she was next to him.

The comment made her feel "sick and objectified".

She declared that she is "not a piece of meat", which drew comments from some fans that only fuelled Grande's frustration.

"Expressing sexuality in art is not an invitation for disrespect," she tweeted.

PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/PINK

Pink and husband welcome second child

Pink and Carey Hart welcomed their second child, Jameson Moon Hart, on Boxing Day.

The US singer and her former motocross rider husband announced the good news and shared a photo of the newborn on their respective social media accounts.

Though Pink waited a couple of days to share news of the birth, the 37-year-old only revealed to her fans that she was expecting a second child last month, when she tweeted : "Surprise!" with a photo of herself looking very pregnant.

On their son's name, Pink said: "My dad's name is James, and my brother's name is Jason. Carey and I are both Irish.

"Carey's middle name is Jason, and Jameson - we like whiskey. That's a no-brainer."

PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/JENNIFERLOPEZ

Drake and J.Lo fuel dating rumours

Drake and Jennifer Lopez continue to fuel romance rumours.

They shared a cosy photo on their respective Instagram pages on Wednesday night, in which they're seen embracing on a couch. Neither captioned the picture, but actions speak louder than words.

They first sparked rumours of a relationship after Drake attended two of the 47-year-old Lopez's All I Have Las Vegas concerts back-to-back earlier this month.

The Canadian singer, 30, also hosted "a super intimate dinner" at a restaurant in West Hollywood.

First the princess, then her mum

US actress Debbie Reynolds has died a day after her daughter Carrie Fisher.

Reynolds, 84, was rushed to hospital on Wednesday after suffering a stroke.

Actress Debbie Reynolds (above, left) with her daughter, actress Carrie Fisher, after accepting her Lifetime Achievement award at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2015. PHOTO: REUTERS

"It's true, she's with Carrie," her son Todd Fisher told Reuters, adding that Reynolds had said she missed her daughter, who shot to fame as Princess Leia in the sci-fi epic Star Wars, and wanted to be with her.

"Those were the last words she spoke," Mr Fisher said.

Fans took to social media to say that Reynolds died of a broken heart.

She is best known for her role in the musical film Singin' In The Rain and received an Oscar nomination for her role in the 1964 musical The Unsinkable Molly Brown.