Arthurian tale minus magic

This movie rewrites the beloved Arthurian tale, which some may deem sacrilegious.

To be fair, there have been several reiterations of the King Arthur story.

Remember Antoine Fuqua's 2004 King Arthur featuring a war-paint loving Guinevere?

Ritchie's interpretation is clearly influenced by the success of Game Of Thrones, and is made with the purpose of starting a franchise, which is not quite unlike what he did with Sherlock Holmes with the help of Robert Downey Jr and Jude Law.

This Arthur takes away the magical and mythical aspects of the legend and Excalibur - there is no Merlin!

In his place is a mysterious mage (Bergès-Frisbey), who helps Arthur learn the superpowers of Excalibur.

Yes, Excalibur has become a super sword. When Arthur wields it, enemies get blown away - literally.

As this is an origin story, we are also introduced to some would-be knights of the Round Table with great names such as Wet Stick, Goosefat Bill and Back Lack.

Character development isn't Ritchie's forte, and in this ensemble film, the many characters get lost in the manic action.

But just like the Sherlock Holmes films, Ritchie's lead actors save the day.

Hunnam is the movie's star but he's no movie star.

He's serviceable as the roughneck Arthur and his shirtless moments should add to his appeal.

Law, who was great in Sherlock Holmes, is the real star, owning the film as the crazy King Vortigern, looking supreme in his rock-n-roll superstar get-ups. - 3/5

