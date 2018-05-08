Avengers: Infinity War scores second biggest second weekend ever
Avengers: Infinity War flexed its considerable muscle anew over the weekend in North American cinemas, pulling in a robust US$112.5 million (S$150 million), according to industry estimates.
The three-day take by the star-studded superhero epic gave it the second highest second weekend of all time, behind only 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens.
Only five movies have hit the US$100 million mark in their second weekends, reported Variety.
Globally, Avengers: Infinity War has hit the US$1 billion mark in just 11 days - the fastest ever - and it has yet to open in China.
With its enormous success, it has left little oxygen for its competitors.
The second highest North American grosser, new romcom Overboard, trailed in its distant wake at just US$14.8 million. In third spot was sci-fi horror film A Quiet Place, at US$7.6 million. - AFP
