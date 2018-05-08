Avengers: Infinity War scores second biggest second weekend ever

Avengers: Infinity War flexed its considerable muscle anew over the weekend in North American cinemas, pulling in a robust US$112.5 million (S$150 million), according to industry estimates.

The three-day take by the star-studded superhero epic gave it the second highest second weekend of all time, behind only 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Only five movies have hit the US$100 million mark in their second weekends, reported Variety.

Globally, Avengers: Infinity War has hit the US$1 billion mark in just 11 days - the fastest ever - and it has yet to open in China.

With its enormous success, it has left little oxygen for its competitors.