Avengers: Infinity War stars Downey Jr, Cumberbatch coming to town

The cast of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War - Robert Downey Jr (Tony Stark/Iron Man), Benedict Cumberbatch (Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange), Karen Gillan (Nebula) and director Joe Russo - are set to assemble at Marina Bay Sands for a red-carpet fan event on April 16.

The quartet will be in Singapore to promote the highly anticipated star-studded superhero movie, which opens here on Apr 25.

The event will be free and open to the public.

More information on the event venue, time and admission details will be released on April 2 at 12pm via www.marinabaysands.com/avengers.

Avengers: Infinity War brings to the big screen the ultimate, deadliest showdown of all time, as the Avengers and their allies must be willing to sacrifice all in an attempt to defeat the powerful Thanos (Josh Brolin) before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.

Meanwhile, a parody of the film's trailer by a group of Malaysian students has gone viral and has drawn a response from its directors.

The two-minute video recreates each scene in the trailer with low-budget props, often with hilarious results.

According to Malaysian newspaper New Straits Times, engineering student Aiman Sany Mohd Ikhsan and his schoolmates made it as part of an English class assignment.

It has been viewed more than three million times since it was first uploaded on Twitter on Sunday.

Infinity War directors Anthony and Joe Russo, better known as the Russo Brothers, responded via Twitter on Tuesday: "Aiman. You guys are geniuses. Are you available to direct Avengers 5?"