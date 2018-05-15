Avengers: Infinity War stays strong with US$61.8m third weekend

A poster of Avengers: Infinity War at a cinema in Seoul, South Korea.

Avengers: Infinity War has maintained its staying power at the domestic box office.

The Disney and Marvel blockbuster earned a huge US$61.8 million (S$82.4 million) in its third weekend.

Combined with its US$200 million launch in China, Infinity War earned US$343.1 million worldwide this weekend, for a global haul of US$1.6 billion (S$2.1 billion).

On Saturday, it became the second-fastest film to cross the US$500 million mark at the domestic box office, after fellow superhero flick Black Panther.

It also ranked fifth among the highest-grossing global films of all time, behind Avatar (US$2.8 billion), Titanic (US$2.2 billion), Star Wars: The Force Awakens (US$2.1 billion) and Jurassic World (US$1.7 billion).