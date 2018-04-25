Avengers: Infinity War will blow your mind

I can see why there is much secrecy surrounding Avengers: Infinity War. After all, #ThanosDemandsYourSilence

To truly enjoy this movie, you need to go in not knowing what to expect — and then get your mind blown.

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo have packed so much into this 149-minute gargantuan visual spectacle.

At a basic level, there are over 20 marquee characters from this Marvel universe, each with their own story to tell.

You have the original Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy and the most recent Marvel inductee, Black Panther. Not forgetting Doctor Strange and Spider-Man.

Add to that stunning action sequences, especially the climactic battle that rivals the immense Battle of Helms Deep in The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers (2002). It’s about time that something did.

Let’s not forget the purple elephant in the room — Thanos, the behemoth titan hell bent on destroying the universe.

The story of Thanos and his quest for the six infinity stones — Space, Mind, Reality, Power, Soul, and Time — has been 10 years in the making.

Marvel has done such a fantastic job tying all 18 films together leading up to this film where Thanos finally gets his hands on the power gems. That’s the kind of long-term planning that other studios will be kicking themselves over.

For all his genocidal tendencies, Thanos is not a one-dimensional villain. There’s actually a tender side to him and the moments between Thanos and his favourite daughter Gamora (Zoe Saldana) are genuinely bittersweet.

The Russo brothers deserve much praise for orchestrating this blockbuster. I can’t even imagine what kind of logistical nightmare to get the cast together in one room, let alone putting up this epic film that is so well melded together with equal parts humour, action, drama and tragedy.

As Doctor Strange says, this is the endgame.

You will cheer, you will gasp, you will laugh and you will — possibly — cry. Infinity War is one heck of a rollercoaster that you don’t want to end.

Of course, there is plenty that happens in this film that will be discussed for weeks to come.

For now, go and see what the fuss is about and then stick to the code. Thanos demands it.

4.5/5 stars