Bachchan immortalised in wax

Madame Tussauds unveiled a waxwork of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday, ahead of the museum's opening in the Indian capital New Delhi later this year. Bachchan, 74, is one of Indian cinema's most revered and influential actors.

Apple interested in making movies

The Wall Street Journal has reported that Apple is planning to develop original television shows and movies.

The move is aimed at offsetting the slowing sales of iPhones and iPads. The newspaper says Apple has been shopping for rights to scripted television programmes. It has also been trying to hire experienced executives to promote its content.

"Creating your own content is inherently a very risky behaviour, which doesn't necessarily fit Apple's most recent business ventures, but I believe that Apple... really understands consumers," said Moor Insights & Strategy associate analyst Anshel Sag. - REUTERS

Abstaining from booze is Sheeran’s weight loss secret

Ed Sheeran has a successful weight loss secret, but it's not for everyone.

The British singer revealed during his interview with US radio show The Breakfast Club that he lost about 50 pounds (22.7kg) just by abstaining from beer.

"It was the beer," the 25-year-old said. "Well, I'm back on beer now, but I cut out beer for a bit and started exercising, which was quite weird."

Corden to join stellar female cast in Ocean’s Eight

James Corden has joined the all-female cast of Ocean's Eight.

The late-night chat show host is playing an insurance investigator in the upcoming crime-caper directed by Gary Ross, according to Deadline.

The reboot of the 2001 George Clooney blockbuster Ocean's Eleven stars Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Rihanna, and Helena Bonham Carter.