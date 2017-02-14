Bafta winners
La La Land won big at Britain's main film awards on Sunday as it scooped the prize for best film, while Emma Stone and Damien Chazelle picked up awards for best actress and best director, respectively.
Here are the key winners:
- Best Film: La La Land
- Director: Damien Chazelle, La La Land
- Outstanding British Film: I, Daniel Blake
- Supporting Actor: Dev Patel, Lion
- Supporting Actress: Viola Davis, Fences
- Actor: Casey Affleck, Manchester By The Sea
- Actress: Emma Stone, La La Land