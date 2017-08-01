The Battleship Island No. 1 in South Korea

The Battleship Island, one of the most highly anticipated films of the year, opened at No. 1 on the weekend box office chart in South Korea, surpassing four million in the accumulated number of views, data showed yesterday.

The historical action flick, directed by Ryoo Seung Wan, claimed the top spot by attracting 2.5 million people to 2,019 cinemas across the country over the July 28-30 weekend, according to figures from the Korean Film Council.

Starring Song Joong Ki (above), So Ji Sub and Hwang Jung Min, The Battleship Island is based on the atrocities and ordeals faced by hundreds of forced Korean coal miners and sex slaves on Japan's Hashima Island during World War II.