Beauty And The Beast sets records locally and worldwide

Beauty And The Beast, Disney's live action update of the 1991 cartoon classic, waltzed its way to a massive US$170 million ($237 million) debut over the weekend, setting a new record for a March opening at the US box office and solidifying the studio's status as the dominant player in the film business.

Since opening in Singapore last Thursday, the movie achieved the biggest opening weekend of 2017, garnering a cumulative box office of US$2.1 million locally.

Starring Emma Watson, Dan Stevens and Luke Evans, it also charmed its way into the hearts of audiences in South-east Asia, taking in a total of US$14.9 million across the region on its opening weekend.