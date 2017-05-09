Beauty And The Beast wins big at MTV Movie & TV Awards

The cast of Netflix hit Stranger Things (above) and Emma Watson had a good night at the MTV Movie And TV Awards.

Nostalgic horror sensation Stranger Things and Disney's Beauty And The Beast shared the spoils on Sunday at the MTV Movie And TV Awards, expanded and renamed this year to include television programmes.

Netflix's hit series (Stranger Things) took best show and best actor in a show for an emotional Millie Bobby Brown, one of its young stars, while best actor in a movie went to Emma Watson for Beauty And The Beast, which also picked up best film.

"The village in our fairy tale wanted to make Belle believe that our world was smaller than the way that she saw it, with fewer opportunities for her, that her curiosity and passion for knowledge and her desire for more in life were grounds for alienation," said Watson, 27, of her iconic character.

"I loved playing someone who didn't listen to any of that.

"I'm so proud to be a part of a film that celebrates diversity, literacy, inclusion, joy and love the way that this one does."

The MTV Movie and TV Awards, hosted this year by comic actor Adam DeVine, have been taking a sideways look at Hollywood since 1992, honouring films and their actors with "golden popcorn" statuettes.

The nominees are decided by producers and MTV executives, while the winners are chosen by the public voting online.

As a result, the awards have historically recognised commercial favourites, in contrast to the Oscars and other events based on critical or industry acclaim.

In another departure with convention it dispensed with gender distinctions in the categories, and awarded best kiss to a same-sex embrace.

Emma Watson. PHOTO: REUTERS

Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome portrayed two African-American teenagers exploring their sexuality in Moonlight, which won best picture at the Oscars.

"I think it is safe to say that it really is okay for us young performers, especially minority performers, to step out of the box and do whatever it takes to tell a story and whatever it takes to make a change.

"This award is bigger than Jharrel and I. This represents more than a kiss," Sanders added. "This is for those that feel like the others, the misfits. This represents us," said Jerome, 19.

Meanwhile Hidden Figures, which tells the previously little-known story of the vital contribution of African-American women to the Nasa space programme, won a new Fight Against The System category.

Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Tyrese Gibson came on stage to accept a "generation award" for the Fast and Furious franchise.