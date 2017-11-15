Ben Affleck finally has fun as Batman in Justice League

Ben Affleck says his character has a nice dynamic with the Flash, played by Ezra Miller (left).

US actor Ben Affleck, 45, prefers his Batman in the new Justice League movie, and so will you.

After last year's superhero flick Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice, where he was battling an equally grim Superman, he is much more lighthearted in the latest instalment in the DC Extended Universe.

At the Rosewood London hotel, Affleck said: "The Sturm und Drang of being angry and resentful at Superman the whole time, that was a lot to carry around.

"With this one, Batman is not a joker and he is not as funny as, say, the Flash, but he kind of plays the straight man to him, and that is a nice dynamic, to have a little bit more irony, self-awareness and fun."

Opening here tomorrow, Justice League is set a few months after Superman (Henry Cavill) sacrifices himself to save Gotham City, and a new villain Steppenwolf (Ciaran Hinds) moves in to terrorise humanity.

Batman has to bring together the Justice League - Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and the Flash (Ezra Miller).

Director Zack Snyder dropped out during post-production after his daughter's suicide, and the film was finished by film-maker Joss Whedon.

When asked if he is ready to return for more sequels, Affleckwas measured.

"I always evaluate this stuff on the merit of the material. I was going to direct a Batman movie and then opted not to because I did not like the script and I did not want to direct a mediocre Batman.

"I had written the script, so I knew it was mediocre," he said with a laugh.

He has come under fire for past inappropriate behaviour, with news of sexual harassment scandals spreading across Hollywood.

Last month, he apologised to US actress-host Hilarie Burton for grabbing her breast during an interview in 2003.

With this one, Batman is not a joker and he is not as funny as, say, the Flash, but he kind of plays the straight man to him... Ben Affleck on his turn as Batman in the new Justice League movie

Affleck said: "I think that kind of behaviour on any level and scale obviously is unacceptable. We all believe and stand with the brave women and men who have come forward to talk about what happened to them.

"So how do we put an end to a system that is in place and has allowed these power dynamics to exist in such a way where men have all the power and are doing so much exploiting?

"As a man, I need to look at my own behaviour and think about how am I behaving and treating people, and when I am wrong, admit it, and when confronted with it, try to monitor myself and take responsibility.

"We as men need to take responsibility for ourselves. If it does not become a man's issue as well as a woman's issue, it is always going to be an issue."

And then there is the dreaded Harvey Weinstein connection.

The Hollywood mogul was responsible for the careers of Affleck and his pal Matt Damon, having produced their breakout film Good Will Hunting 20 years ago, which won the duo Oscars. But Affleck is definitely not on Weinstein's side.

He said: "I did not work particularly closely with him, and I have not worked with him for 15 years. I really did not like working with him.

"He was underhanded, duplicitous and sleazy. I did not know the terrible extent of his crimes, but I knew that there was ugly s*** going on, and I did not want to be part of it.

"In retrospect, I wish I had done more and I wish I had stopped working with him earlier, but hindsight is 20/20."