Black Panther again slays North American box office with $142m

Feb 27, 2018 06:00 am

Disney's Black Panther sunk its claws into the top spot once again this weekend at the North American box office, taking an estimated US$108 million (S$142 million), industry estimates showed on Sunday.

Following a record-shattering opening weekend - raking in US$242.2 million- the frenzy to see the 18th entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe continued, bringing total earnings to an astronomical US$400 million in just 10 days, according to tracker Exhibitor Relations. Its global take is now more than US$700 million, and it has yet to open in China or Japan.

It is only the fourth movie ever to make more than US$100 million in its second weekend, joining Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Jurassic World and Marvel's The Avengers, according to Disney.

In second place was dark comedy Game Night, with US$16.6 million. - AFP

The Weinstein Company to file for bankruptcy

