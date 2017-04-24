Blake Lively, Jessica Chastain among those recognised for charitable work

Hollywood actresses Blake Lively and Jessica Chastain were among the six women honoured on Friday for their philanthropic efforts with organisations helping women and children.

They joined singer-actress Audra McDonald, television personality Gayle King, Viacom media executive Shari Redstone and Chelsea Clinton, the vice-chair of the board at Clinton Foundation, at Variety's Power of Women lunch recognising their charitable work.

Chastain backs women's healthcare organisation Planned Parenthood, which she credited for giving her "the career I have today".

She said: "I am the first person in my family... not to have a baby when I was a teenager, first person to go to college and have a college education, and to have the choice in family planning."