Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds turn heads on red carpet

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds may hold the title of Hollywood's best dressed couple.

The couple rocked the red carpet at the 74th Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, channelling old-school Hollywood glamour.

US actress Lively donned a custom black velvet Atelier Versace Grecian gown with 24-karat gold embellishments and an emerald bangle, accentuating her slim body despite having just given birth to her second daughter less than four months ago.

Reynolds sported a black and white tuxedo and they couldn't have matched better.

Reynolds was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture in the Musical or Comedy category for Deadpool, but lost it to fellow Canadian Ryan Gosling for his performance in La La Land.