Bollywood stars' baby centre of controversy 

He is just days old but already the centre of a social media frenzy.

First, a photoshopped picture of his Bollywood actress mother Kareena Kapoor kissing his forehead went viral soon after she gave birth on Tuesday.

Both Kareena and her Bollywood actor husband Saif Ali Khan's representatives told ABP News that the picture is not real. It looks very grainy, thus hiding the details of an editing job, reported the Hindustan Times, who said it fooled many who shared it on social media.

But that is not the only controversy following the birth of Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi.

The decision to name the baby boy Taimur created a Twitter storm. Some Indians are not happy with the name.

Taimur the Lame, often known as Timur or Tamerlane, was a brutal Mongol invader who slaughtered thousands as he conquered parts of Persia and central Asia, including parts of India, reported the Washington Post. - WIRES