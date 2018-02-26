Bollywood superstar Sridevi dies aged 54

Bollywood superstar Sridevi Kapoor, one of the biggest names in Hindi cinema, has died after suffering a heart attack in Dubai, her family told PTI news agency on Sunday.

The shock death of the beloved Indian star aged 54, who reportedly passed away while attending her nephew's wedding in the emirate late on Saturday night, prompted an outpouring of grief among fans and fellow Bollywood actors.

"I have no words. Condolences to everyone who loved Sridevi. A dark day. RIP", tweeted actress Priyanka Chopra.

Born Shree Amma Yanger Ayappan, Sridevi made her acting debut aged just four, and went on to have a career spanning over four decades. She appeared in a string of blockbuster hit films including Chandni, Mr India, Mawali and Tohfa. She was awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth highest civilian award, for her services to the film industry.

"Saddened by the untimely demise of noted actor Sridevi. She was a veteran of the film industry, whose long career included diverse roles and memorable performances," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter. "My thoughts are with her family and admirers in this hour of grief," he added.

Indian social media and news channels were buzzing with tributes to Sridevi. One of Bollywood's leading actors, Akshay Kumar, expressed his shock at the "untimely demise".