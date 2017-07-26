Bond 25 to hit screens in 2019
James Bond is returning to movie theatres in 2019, producers said on Monday.
Eon Productions and MGM studios said in a statement that the 25th Bond film will be released in US cinemas on Nov 8, 2019, with a slightly earlier release in Britain.
English actor Daniel Craig, who has played James Bond in four films, is said to be backfor at least one more run out, reported The New York Times.
His return is a done deal, according to two people briefed on the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to avoid conflicts with Eon and MGM. - REUTERS