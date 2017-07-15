Bond producers cast Blake Lively in spy thriller

The producers of the James Bond films have announced that US actress Blake Lively is to play the protagonist in a spy thriller.

The Rhythm Section will be adapted from a Mark Burnell novel. It is about a woman who becomes an assassin and tracks down the people responsible for a plane crash that killed her family. In a statement carried in The Hollywood Reporter, Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, who produced the last eight Bond films, said they were excited “to be working with the immensely talented team”. — REUTERS