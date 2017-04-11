The Boss Baby tops US box office again

For the second straight weekend, The Boss Baby nosed out Beauty And The Beast at the North American box office, while Smurfs: The Lost Village came in a distant third, according to industry estimates.

The Boss Baby, an animated tale about a cuteness contest pitting babies against pets, took in US$26.3 million (S$36.9 million) for the three-day weekend.

Beauty And The Beast showed continuing strength, netting US$25 million in its fourth week for a North American total of US$432.3 million, making it this year's highest-grossing film so far.