The Boss Baby tops US box office again
For the second straight weekend, The Boss Baby nosed out Beauty And The Beast at the North American box office, while Smurfs: The Lost Village came in a distant third, according to industry estimates.
The Boss Baby, an animated tale about a cuteness contest pitting babies against pets, took in US$26.3 million (S$36.9 million) for the three-day weekend.
Beauty And The Beast showed continuing strength, netting US$25 million in its fourth week for a North American total of US$432.3 million, making it this year's highest-grossing film so far.
But Sony faced disappointing numbers with Smurfs: The Lost Village - the film's US$14 million opening weekend was "one of the worst starts in recent memory for an animated offering from a major Hollywood studio", said the Hollywood Reporter website. - AFP