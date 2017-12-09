Bryan Singer denies allegations of sexual assault

Hollywood director Bryan Singer, 52, best known for the X-Men movies, has been accused in a lawsuit of sexually assaulting 17-year-old Cesar Sanchez-Guzman in 2003 during a party on a yacht owned by one of the film-maker's wealthy friends.

According to court documents filed on Thursday in Seattle, Singer offered to give the teen a tour of the yacht, then allegedly lured him into a room, "shut the door and demanded that Cesar perform oral sex".

When he refused, "Singer forced him into acts of oral and anal sex". Afterwards, Singer allegedly approached Sanchez-Guzman and told him he was a Hollywood producer, saying "he could help Cesar get into acting as long as Cesar never said anything about the incident".

Singer allegedly "told Cesar that no one would believe him if he ever reported the incident, and that he could hire people who are capable of ruining someone's reputation".

In a statement released by his lawyer, Singer "categorically denies these allegations and will vehemently defend this lawsuit to the very end".