‘Butterfly’ Viola Davis gets her star

Stage, screen and television actress Viola Davis received the 2,596th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday.

"The only thing I could think of is the little girl from Central Falls," said the Oscar-nominated actress. "She was always kind of in the background. But inside, she had big dreams bursting, and the only thing I could think about is that saying - what the caterpillar calls the end of the world, the master calls the butterfly."