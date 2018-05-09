Cate Blanchett's wake-up call to Cannes Film Festival

Head of feature film jury, Cate Blanchett (left), and other jury members on the eve of the Cannes festival. PHOTO: AFP

Cate Blanchett knew there was something seriously awry with the Cannes Film Festival when the winners of its top prize, the Palme d'Or, were gathered together to celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2014.

Among the sea of grey heads on the stage, there was only one woman, Jane Campion, who had won for The Piano two decades earlier.

"Sometimes, things have to get that bad and that stark for us to say, 'Hang on a minute. There is something wrong - literally - with this picture'," the 48-year-old Australian actress said, days before heading the jury that will choose this year's winner.

Blanchett, one of the few women in Hollywood with the clout to carry a movie single-handedly, insists the film industry must change.

The double Oscar winner supports the call for "inclusion riders" or "equality clauses", which demand diversity in casting and were championed by Oscar-winning actress Frances McDormand at this year's Oscars.

She called McDormand's Best Actress acceptance speech "one of the highlights of my year" and has been active in the Time's Up movement to combat sexual harassment.

Blanchett said the riders are "a litmus test", adding: "We have nothing to lose but progress".

If the producers do not match up to their commitments, they would have to pay a penalty that would help support female directors or other underrepresented groups.

"We are not going back to ground zero," Blanchett told Variety.

"We are moving onward and forward from here.

"Change is happening within the industry in a kind of positive, unstoppable way that will benefit not just women but everybody in the industry," she added.

Blanchett revealed she had also been harassed by Harvey Weinstein, who was an "unwanted" producer on several of her films, including Carol and The Talented Mr. Ripley.