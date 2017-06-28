Celebrating 2 decades of Potter magic

A woman poses for a photograph with the Harry Potter trolley at King's Cross Station.

On Monday, 20 years to the day after the first book in the Harry Potter series was published, fans gathered online and in the real world to express their love for British author J.K. Rowling's magical creation.

Some took the day off work to celebrate the anniversary, heading to significant locations such as King's Cross train station in London, which in the stories is one of the gateways into the world of witches and wizards.

The station features a mock-up of Platform 9¾, the departure point for trains to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

The mock-up is a bustling spot where tourists and fans queue to pose for photos wearing Potter-themed scarves or costumes. - REUTERS