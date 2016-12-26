Celebrities wish Carrie Fisher speedy recovery

Friends and colleagues of Hollywood actress Carrie Fisher shared their hopes for the Star Wars star's swift recovery on Saturday, a day after she was admitted to the intensive care unit of a Los Angeles hospital.

Fisher, 60, suffered heart problems during a flight on Friday from London, where she had been shooting the third season of the British television comedy Catastrophe.

Her younger brother, Todd Fisher, said she was taken to the hospital in critical condition and was undergoing treatment in the ICU.

A Los Angeles TV station reported that she was on a ventilator.

"I'm shocked and saddened to hear the news about my dear friend," actor Harrison Ford told The Hollywood Reporter on Saturday.

Ford played the swashbuckling Han Solo opposite Fisher's Princess Leia in the original Star Wars film trilogy. "Our thoughts are with Carrie, her family and friends."