Chong wins best director for Lulu

Local actress and film-maker Michelle Chong has won Best Director for Lulu The Movie at the Canada International Film Festival 2017.

The 39-year-old channelled her alter-ego in a statement: "This is my first Best Director award, and it comes from an 'ang moh' country no less.

"And I didn't even have to pay for it. It's moving to me that the Canadians understand and appreciate the style and humour of the movie. Lulu love Canada! Lulu love (Canadian Prime Minister) Justin Trudeau!"

The character of Lulu, a karaoke hostess from northern China, was created by Chong for Mediacorp's news satire TV show, The Noose.

Lulu The Movie was released in cinemas here last November, and has earned $2.1 million.

This is the third movie that Chong has written, directed and produced.