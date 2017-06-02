Chopra slammed for short dress

Bollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra hit back at critics on Wednesday for trying to shame her over a dress she wore during a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Berlin, Germany.

She was accused of "disrespecting" Mr Modi by wearing a knee-length dress revealing her legs.

Chopra, 34, was flamed on social media by critics who found the outfit unsuitable for the occasion, with many offended that she had not chosen to wear Indian attire. The actress hit back with a photo showing her and her mother wearing short dresses with the caption "legs for days.... #itsthegenes".

The former Miss World describes herself as a "strong-willed feminist" who has campaigned to close the gender pay gap in Bollywood and change attitudes towards women in her home country.

"For so many years women were told to act a certain way, to dress a certain way, to think a certain way, even not to think at all," Chopra told AFP last year.

"People misconstrue the word feminism. It is not hating men, or making men small. It is just saying that we want our independence to make our own choices the way men have done for so long."