Movies

Chris Pratt gets his Hollywood star

Chris Pratt gets his Hollywood star
Actor Chris Pratt with his wife and son, Jack, during the ceremony.PHOTO: REUTERS
Apr 24, 2017 06:00 am

US actor Chris Pratt swopped his superhero gear for a formal suit on Friday as he was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for his contribution to cinema.

The 37-year-old found fame as lovable slacker Andy Dwyer on NBC comedy Parks And Recreation, but he has since become one of Hollywood's most sought-after leading men thanks to roles in blockbusters Jurassic World and Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy.

In front of a crowd on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, Pratt paid a lengthy tribute to his actress-wife Anna Faris, telling her: "Without you, none of this would mean anything."

- AFP

Blake Lively, Jessica Chastain among those recognised for charitable work
Movies

Blake Lively, Jessica Chastain recognised for charitable work

celebritiesmoviehollywood