Chris Pratt gets his Hollywood star

Actor Chris Pratt with his wife and son, Jack, during the ceremony.

US actor Chris Pratt swopped his superhero gear for a formal suit on Friday as he was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for his contribution to cinema.

The 37-year-old found fame as lovable slacker Andy Dwyer on NBC comedy Parks And Recreation, but he has since become one of Hollywood's most sought-after leading men thanks to roles in blockbusters Jurassic World and Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy.

In front of a crowd on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, Pratt paid a lengthy tribute to his actress-wife Anna Faris, telling her: "Without you, none of this would mean anything."