Coco nets $95.7m over Thanksgiving

Nov 28, 2017 06:00 am

Coco gave Disney and Pixar much to be thankful for over the long Thanksgiving weekend, as the highly-reviewed animation topped the North American box office.

The film, based on the traditions surrounding Mexico's Day of the Dead holiday and revolving around a 12-year-old boy who dreams of becoming a musician, netted an estimated US$71.2 million (S$95.7 million), said Exhibitor Relations.

Disney and Pixar now claim the top six Thanksgiving openings of all time, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In second place was Justice League, with US$40.7 million in its second week out.

In third place was feel-good family film Wonder, with a better-than-expected net of US$22.3 million. - AFP

