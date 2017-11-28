Coco nets $95.7m over Thanksgiving

Coco gave Disney and Pixar much to be thankful for over the long Thanksgiving weekend, as the highly-reviewed animation topped the North American box office.

The film, based on the traditions surrounding Mexico's Day of the Dead holiday and revolving around a 12-year-old boy who dreams of becoming a musician, netted an estimated US$71.2 million (S$95.7 million), said Exhibitor Relations.

Disney and Pixar now claim the top six Thanksgiving openings of all time, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In second place was Justice League, with US$40.7 million in its second week out.