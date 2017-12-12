Coco spends third week at the top of US box office

The Disney-Pixar animated comedy Coco showed serious staying power this weekend in North American theatres, holding top spot for the third week running while taking in an estimated US$18.3 million (S$24.7 million), industry website Exhibitor Relations reported.

The movie, a colourful celebration of Mexico's Day Of The Dead, has raked in US$135.5 million since its release over the long Thanksgiving weekend, and is already the top-grossing film ever in Mexico.

It is one of just four films to lead the North American box office for three weekends in a row this year, joining The Hitman's Bodyguard, Fate Of The Furious and Split, according to Variety.com.

But that is expected to change with the release on Thursday of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Second on North American screens this weekend was Justice League, taking in US$9.6 million for a four-week total of US$212 million.