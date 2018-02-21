Cranston, Goldblum, Murray hopeful #MeToo can change Hollywood

US actors Bill Murray, Jeff Goldblum, Greta Gerwig and Bryan Cranston at the Berlin International Film Festival for the premiere of Isle Of Dogs.

Hollywood stars Bryan Cranston, Jeff Goldblum and Bill Murray threw support behind the #MeToo movement, saying they hoped it would upend the old approach to sex and power.

In interviews with AFP at the Berlin International Film Festival, the first major European cinema showcase since the revelations against Harvey Weinstein, the actors said the time had come for an honest reckoning with sexual misconduct in their industry and beyond.

MISOGYNY

"I look at it as a great thing that the pillars of misogyny are falling," said Cranston, who voiced characters in Wes Anderson's animated feature Isle Of Dogs along with Goldblum and Murray. The movie opened the festival and will be out here on May 10.

The former Breaking Bad star, 61, expressed shock at the "abhorrent behaviour" that had come to light since the Weinstein story broke last October, with more than 100 women accusing him of sexual harassment, assault and rape.

"And so with every person who is exposed to be an abuser, I think that's good - one more pillar falling and pretty soon the weight of misogyny won't be able to stand up, and we may have the beginnings of a brand new society that we haven't seen in our lifetimes."

Goldblum, 65, said he felt that the wave of victims coming forward was "powerful".

"I can only hope that pages are being turned and chapters are being newly conceived where respect of women, fair and equal treatment and empowerment of women and respect for all creatures in every situation is the order of the day - without exception," he said.

Asked whether the #MeToo movement had changed his view of the industry, Murray, 67, insisted the problem went beyond Hollywood.

"If you walk down the street in New York City behind a woman, you see men walking at them and just devouring them with their eyes," he said.

"I think we all feel it in our own baby celebrity kind of thing where you see people stare at you.