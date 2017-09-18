Curtis to reprise Halloween role
US actress Jamie Lee Curtis will reprise her role as the resilient protagonist in 2018's Halloween, 40 years after she made her big-screen debut in the original horror movie of the same name and became Hollywood's "scream queen".
The 58-year-old will once again play Laurie Strode, the babysitter who faced the deadly hockey-masked serial killer Michael Myers in John Carpenter's 1978 flick Halloween.
The 2018 version will see Strode face "her final confrontation" with Myers. - REUTERS