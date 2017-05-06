Cyrus ditches raunchy image

US singer Miley Cyrus said she is steering away from marijuana, alcohol and nipple pasties, and is rolling out a new sound that can help people take her more seriously after she was dubbed one of pop music's bad girls.

Speaking to Billboard Magazine in an interview published on Wednesday, Cyrus, 24, said she wants to be "super clear and sharp" and focus on a new collection of songs that takes her back to her country music roots.

"I have not smoked weed in three weeks, which is the longest I have ever (gone without it). I am not doing drugs, I am not drinking, I am completely clean right now. That was just something that I wanted to do," Cyrus said.

She will release new single Malibu on May 11.

The magazine said it is a love song inspired by her fiance, Australian actor Liam Hemsworth, with whom she reunited last year after a 2013 break-up.

Cyrus' upcoming new album will feature more acoustic songs and melodies written by her.

It will also include a song for Mrs Hillary Clinton, whom she supported in last year's US presidential election, and another anthem dedicated to women in the workplace, the magazine said.

Cyrus, who will return as a judge on NBC reality singing show The Voice later this year, said she wants to reach out to her more conservative fans.

"I like talking to people who do not agree with me, but I do not think I can do that in an aggressive way," she said.

"I do not think those people are going to listen to me when I am sitting there in nipple pasties, you know?"