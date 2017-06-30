Dangal is first Indian movie to hit $427m

Bollywood star Aamir Khan's wrestling movie Dangal has become the first Indian film to make 20 billion rupees (S$427 million), analysts said on Wednesday.

It has also taken China's cinemas by storm, by being the highest-grossing non-Hollywood foreign film released there.

The Hindi movie set a new box-office benchmark for Bollywood films abroad while also highlighting the value of the Chinese audience to Indian film-makers.

"Dangal has crossed the 20 billion rupees mark, which has never been done before," said Indian film trade analyst Ramesh Bala.

"Even 10 billion rupees was a distant dream just a few months back. The bar has now been set very high."