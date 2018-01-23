Danny McBride to play Crocodile Dundee's son in new film

More than 30 years after Mick "Crocodile" Dundee delighted audiences by wrestling wild animals and facing down New York muggers with his massive knife, a reboot is due later this year.

Dundee: The Son Of A Legend Returns Home, the fourth film in the US$600 million (S$790 million) Crocodile Dundee franchise, will star US comedian Danny McBride as Brian Dundee, the son no one knew Mick had.

"I'm not going to lie to you, to be a real Crocodile Dundee, I think 95 per cent of it is the vest and then five per cent is just being able to not fall down and stay on your feet," said McBride, 41, in a statement released by Australian production house Rimfire Films.