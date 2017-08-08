Dark Tower tops weary box office

Sony's sci-fi fantasy movie The Dark Tower led ticket sales in North American theatres last weekend, but its estimated three-day take of a modest US$19.5 million (S$26.5 million) fell on a notably sluggish August weekend.

Co-produced by independent film studio MRC, based on a series of best-selling novels by Stephen King and starring Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey, it had the lowest box office-leading weekend take of the year, The Hollywood Reporter noted.

Coming in second was war movie Dunkirk, slipping from the No. 1 spot it occupied last week, with a three-day take of US$17.6 million, according to industry website Exhibitor Relations.