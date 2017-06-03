Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher's home, property to be auctioned off

The Beverly Hills home where the late Debbie Reynolds and her Star Wars actress daughter Carrie Fisher lived together is up for sale, along with hundreds of items of their personal property and Hollywood memorabilia, the auctioneers said on Thursday.

The sale comes six months after Fisher, 60, died of a heart attack and Singin' In the Rain star Reynolds, 84, died the next day.

The 1928 house, complete with swimming pool, tennis court and a guest house, was where Fisher lived for many years. It is listed at US$18 million (S$25 million) and will be sold separately.

Their personal property, to be auctioned in Los Angeles over several days starting Sept 23, includes Fisher's 1978 Star Wars Princess Leia action figure in its original packaging, her on-set chair fromThe Return Of The Jedi, and Reynolds' lavender silk chiffon dress worn in Singin' In the Rain, auctioneers Profiles in History said in a statement.

Some of the proceeds will go to Reynolds' mental health charity The Thalians, and to the Jed Foundation, which aims to prevent suicide among teenagers and young adults and was chosen by Fisher's daughter, Billie Lourd, 24.

"My mother and sister were magnificent collectors. They amassed an amazing and diverse collection in their lifetimes," Reynolds' son Todd Fisher, 59, said in the statement.